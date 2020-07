Founder of local commerce company Nearbuy.com, Sumeet Kapur has launched his next venture - Wellcure.

A health tech platform, Wellcure aims to democratise natural healing and has raised a seed funding of $200,000 from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). Funds will be used to scale up marketing, tech development and team expansion.

Gurgaon-based, Wellcure promotes naturopathy for overcoming lifestyle related ailments and acts as a natural healing-oriented platform to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Currently in beta stage, Wellcure operates as an online platform and brings together nature-cure enthusiasts across the globe to help share, interact, learn, heal, and inspire each other.

The venture claims its team of natural health experts, provide comprehensive knowledge, e-learning courses, e-books, self-cure tools, guided programs, access to leading nature cure professionals, and organizes events to promote and to make natural healing easily accessible to all.

Claiming to be a one-stop facility to all-natural health, lifestyle & wellness needs, Wellcure currently has a user base of close to 1 lakh and aspires to reach 1 million people by next year.

Sumeet Kapur, co-founder and chief executive officer, WellCure, said, "Wellcure is founded on the premise that a holistic lifestyle is the best way to live a long and healthy life with improved immunity. In the beta stage itself, we have seen the acceptance level from our customers to be high as close to a lakh people that have engaged with us. With the backing and confidence of IPV, we are aiming to touch Rs 5 crore sales in FY21 with our subscribers base growing significantly."

After the global health crisis, health & wellness has gained centre-stage. Boosting immunity, maintaining a healthy body, eating right, and keeping a positive mental outlook now have immense relevance in people's lives. And IPV believes nature cure provides a credible solution to this existential crisis.

Vinay Bansal, co-founder, Inflection Point Venture said, "The outbreak and subsequent spread of COVID has taught us 2 things: To become atmanirbhar in basic necessities for economies and pay more attention to personal hygiene and improving immunity. India has always been a pioneer in alternative medicine and practices like yoga and naturopathy. Wellcure is now trying to bring it to the masses at one place, attempting for a bold disruption."

"In the west, natural healing is catching up really fast, so we might as well lead the path of the world adopting this science from India, where it belongs to. Our attempt is to bring the benefits of holistic healing to the public and to get a chance to invest in a long term associate Sumeet's venture Wellcure, which is also a good investment opportunity for our investors," Bansal said.