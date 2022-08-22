By Akhil V

Mini As part of Surge, each founder goes through a 16-week hybrid mentoring programme, with some of the past mentors including Amrish Rau (Pinelabs), Binny Bansal (Flipkart), Byju Raveendran (BYJU’s), Doug Leone (Sequoia Capital), Girish Mathrubootham (Freshworks), Kunal Shah (CRED), Nithin Kamath (Zerodha) and others.

Sequoia India and Southeast Asia’s rapid scale-up program — Surge — has announced its seventh cohort with 37 founders across 15 early-stage startups.

“We continue to be deeply impressed by the ambition and diversity of ideas, as well as the calibre of founders with each cohort. Surge 07 is no exception," said Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia India & Southeast Asia, and Surge.

"We have partnered with all of our companies at their earliest stage of company building, with nearly half of them still in pre-launch at the start of our partnerships," he added.

The new cohort features startups that are "adopting bolder approaches to digital innovation", from tackling climate change with the first AI-powered decarbonisation platform in the Asia Pacific to helping people with no design experience create 3D animation anywhere in the world.

The fresh class of Surge has a healthy mix, with some being second- or third-time founders, and others starting right out of college. The cohort also has experienced industry executives — the former CFO of Nykaa, Uber’s first engineers in India, software engineers who helped build Apache Hive, an aerospace engineer-turned-fintech founder, and machine learning engineers who worked on conversational AI at Facebook.

"What’s more, one-third of the startups in this cohort have at least one female founder," the VC firm said in a statement.

Launched three years ago, the Surge community now includes 281 founders from 127 startups across 16 sectors.

That's besides providing access to seed funding. In fact, Sequoia recently increased the check size for Surge up to $3 million, from the previous $1-2 million.

"Surge startups have also collectively raised over US$1.7 billion in follow-on funding, with over 60% of companies from the first five cohorts raising their series A and beyond", the VC firm said.

Some of the notable startups to come out of the Surge programme include Scaler Academy, Khatabook, Bijak, Class plus, Hevo Data, Juno, Atlan, BukuKas, Plum, Apna Club and Doubtnut.

Here's a brief profile of each of the 15 startups that have made it to Surge's seventh cohort:

Attentive: Founded by Rishabjit Singh, Sarthak Vijay and Shiva Dhawan, Attentive is a vertical SaaS company that’s building a sales automation platform for America’s outdoor services contractors.

Beam: Founded by Mike Chinakrit Piamchon, Nattapat Chaimanowong and Win Vareekasem, Beam is building a one-click checkout solution that enables a frictionless payment experience for sellers and shoppers in Southeast Asia.

Boxs: Founded by Satheesh Ramdass and Vikram Venkatesan, Boxs is a design-to-build automation platform for architects, interior designers and construction companies.

BuyerAssist: Founded by Amit Dugar, Shankar Ganapathy and Shyam HN, BuyerAssist helps B2B revenue teams win enterprise deals and grow customer accounts using Mutual Success Plans (MSPs) to align and collaborate effectively with their buyers throughout the journey.

ClearFeed: Founded by Ankit Jain, Joydeep Sen Sarma, and Lalit Indoria, ClearFeed is a collaboration platform that uses AI models to enable natural language ticketing on Slack and Microsoft Teams, and provides seamless connectivity to backend ticketing tools like Zendesk, Salesforce and Freshdesk.

Gan: Founded by Suvrat Bhooshan, Gan offers personalised video creation, leveraging AI to create customised videos at scale, empowering brands to build personal connections with their customers.

Hatica: Founded by Haritabh Singh and Naomi Chopra, Hatica provides engineering managers and leaders with the visibility and insights to help them build productive and healthy engineering teams.

Metaschool: Founded by Fatima Rizwan, Metaschool makes it easy for developers to learn, build and ship dApps to prepare them for opportunities in the emerging Web3 ecosystem.

PixCap: Founded by CJ Looi and Cyril Nie, PixCap is an animation platform that allows users with no design experience to create animations for 3D illustrations, games, and designs.

Pratech Brands: Founded by Anvi Shah, Neehar Modi and Sachin Parikh, Pratech Brands helps new-age Indian consumers upgrade their quality of life through better home and health products.

Semaai: Founded by Abhishek Gupta, Gaurav Batra and Muhammad Yoga Anindito, Semaai is building a full-stack tech solution for Indonesia's agriculture sector to enhance the livelihood of millions of farmers and agri-retailers across the country.

TrueFoundry: Founded by Abhishek Choudhary, Anuraag Gutgutia and Nikunj Bajaj, TrueFoundry is a developer platform that enables startups to deploy and monitor machine learning (ML) models at the speed of big tech companies - in minutes or days instead of weeks or months.

Unravel Carbon: Founded by Grace Sai and Marc Allen, Unravel Carbon is an enterprise software company that helps companies track and reduce their carbon emissions.

Whiz: Founded by Agnes Wirya Lie, Dominic Sumarli and Frederick Widjaja, Whiz, a fintech company for teenagers, is on a mission to empower a new generation of financial whiz kids.

Startup In Travel Space:

Status: Stealth Mode.