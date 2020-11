Venture Capital firm Sequoia Capital India’s rapid scale-up program for startups in India and Southeast Asia Surge has selected 17 early-stage startups for its fourth cohort. Surge 04 startups have collectively raised $45.35 million in their Surge round from both Surge and co-investors. As with prior cohorts, a majority of companies are coming into the program with institutional and angel co-investors.

Surge 04, which kicked off on November 19, comprises startups across a range of sectors including EdTech, FinTech, SME Tech, DevTools, Consumer, HealthTech and B2B marketplaces. Interestingly, half of the startups are SaaS companies and 11 of the 17 companies are building for global or regional markets.

Headquartered in India, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Australia, the fourth cohort has founders based in seven countries – USA, Belgium, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Australia. Of the 17 startups, three are in stealth mode: A digital health startup, a social networking app for ‘Bharat’ users & a sales engagement SaaS platform.

Previous Surge programs had startups like Fittr, Bijak, Classplus, InVideo, Log9 Materials, Trell, Bulbul and Khatabook among others.

Sequoia Capital India is the top investor in Indian unicorns, according to a report on Unicorn investors by the Hurun Research Institute. The Indian arm of American investment firm Sequoia Capital India is currently backing eight Indian unicorns including Byju's, OYO, Zomato, Unacademy, and SaaS players Druva and Freshworks, among others.

The Surge 4 Startups :

Aampe: An automated testing tool that allows messaging to be personalized for customers, driving better retention

Epsilo: A software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that helps ecommerce marketers and category managers deliver effective advertising operations across online retail platforms in Southeast Asia

Kyt: An online-first global academy focussing on extracurricular learning for children

LambdaTest: A testing infrastructure company which allows users and developers to run both manual and automated tests on their websites and web apps on over 2,000 different browsers, browser versions and operating system environments.

Let’s Dive: A SaaS platform that provides a social space for remote teams to build their culture through fostering better human connections.

Mod.io: A service that helps game developers launch in-game, platform-agnostic user-generated content communities

Otoklix: An aftermarket network that provides online to offline solutions for car services

PagarBook: A mobile-first payroll and workforce management app that aims to digitise human capital management for SMEs in India

Plum: An employee insurance provider on a mission to make group health insurance more seamless and affordable for India’s small businesses and middle class

Richpanel: A customer service platform, purpose-built for e-commerce merchants to deliver a buying experience better than leading online retail sites

Shipsy: An enterprise SaaS company that helps its customers manage their end-to-end logistics across multiple modes like ocean, air and road transportation.

Studyroom: An EdTech platform that helps students learn better by empowering educators to create customised learning experiences for them.