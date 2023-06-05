Sentra.World to utilise $2 million fundraise for research intelligence and product development, says co-founder & CEO

Tech platform Sentra.World has secured $2 million in seed funding, led by Avaana Climate Fund, to support its mission of assisting industrial companies in effectively managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The company has set itself an ambitious goal of managing 1 percent of global GHG emissions within the next five years.

Tech platform Sentra.World has secured $2 million in seed funding, led by Avaana Climate Fund, to support its mission of assisting industrial companies in effectively managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The platform aims to address emissions from the companies' own operations, their suppliers, and at the holding company level. The company has set itself an ambitious goal of managing 1 percent of global GHG emissions within the next five years.

According to Sentra.World's Co-Founder and CEO, Harsh Choudhry, the first area of investment centers around climate intelligence. He highlighted the complexity of industrial companies, which typically operate across multiple sites, each with numerous processes.

To simplify the measurement of greenhouse gas emissions for various sectors, Sentra.World is dedicating substantial time and effort to research and develop intelligent solutions. By leveraging research intelligence, the platform aims to streamline the emissions measurement process, ultimately facilitating better decision-making.

The second area of emphasis for Sentra.World is product development. Choudhry stressed the importance of building a platform that is user-friendly, secure, and scalable, all underpinned by a robust technical architecture. By prioritising these aspects, Sentra.World aims to provide an accessible and reliable tool for companies seeking to manage their emissions effectively.

"There are two areas that we are heavily investing in, one is around climate intelligence. Industrial companies are complex with 10-20 sites. Each of them have about 100 different processes running. So we are investing a lot of time and effort into simplifying greenhouse gas measurement for each sector. So a lot of research intelligence is going into that. And the second areas is around product development. We are building a platform which is easy to use, secure and scalable through a sound technical architecture," Choudhry said.

Also watch, Koushik Bhattacharyya, MD of Avendus Capital discuss the findings of their latest report on circular economy which was released on World Environment Day. According to the report, recycling of plastics, electronic waste and batteries can constitute a $20 billion opportunity for India by 2030. The report says, currently less than 10 percent of plastic gets recycled in India. However, by FY30, this can lead to a $10.2 billion industry.

Watch video for entire discussion.