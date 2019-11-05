Business
Seed funding falls in 2019, unicorns surge, says Nasscom report
Updated : November 05, 2019 06:10 PM IST
The number of startups added to the ecosystem was also lower compared to last year at 1,100 new startups. Last year, 1,200 startups were added.
Overall, the total number of tech startups in India founded from 2014-2019 stands at over 9,000.
Currently, there are 24 unicorns in India, which puts it only behind the US and China.
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more