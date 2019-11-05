#YesBank#TelecomWar
Seed funding falls in 2019, unicorns surge, says Nasscom report

Updated : November 05, 2019 06:10 PM IST

The number of startups added to the ecosystem was also lower compared to last year at 1,100 new startups. Last year, 1,200 startups were added.
Overall, the total number of tech startups in India founded from 2014-2019 stands at over 9,000.
Currently, there are 24 unicorns in India, which puts it only behind the US and China.
