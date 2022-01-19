Scripbox raises $21 million in Series D round led by Accel Partners

Wealth management platform Scripbox has raised $21 million in series D round led by Accel Partners. The funding round, a combination of debt and equity, saw participation from Transpose Platform, DMI Alternative Investment Fund - The Sparkle Fund, InnoVen Capital, Trifecta Capital, KPB Family Trust, LetsVenture, Kube VC, and YY Capital.

Angel investors including, Alok Ohrie of Dell Technologies, MakeMyTrip's Deep Kalra, Girish Mathrubootham and Shanmugam Krishnasamy of Freshworks among others joined the round.

The company will use the funds to expand its product line-up, build the brand and customer acquisition.

The Omidyar Network and Transpose Platform backed firm has seen its business growing manifold through the pandemic, with assets under management (AUMs) close to Rs 5,000 crore. The company's cumulative transactions have crossed 8.1 million to-date. It has users in 2500-plus cities and towns in India. Scripbox’s proprietary algorithms use data, maths, technology to deliver better customer outcomes.

“Combining technology with human touch, we have built deep trust relationships with our client base, helping them grow their wealth prudently and achieve their financial goals systematically. This investment will accelerate our next phase of growth, further strengthening our market position”, said Atul Shinghal, Founder & CEO, Scripbox.

Over the last year, the digital wealth manager has added Indian and US Equities, fixed deposits, and insurance to its product portfolio. It has also partnered with Stockal for US equity investments.