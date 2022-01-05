Same-day delivery service Borzo acquires NOW Delivery

Express delivery platform Borzo, which facilitates same-day intra-city deliveries, has acquired NOW Delivery for a cash-and-stock deal.

Founded in 2016, NOW Delivery is a quick delivery platform for local retailers. It is backed by Maple Accelerator, Maple Capital Advisors, Naveen Munjal of Hero Electric and others. NOW Delivery’s seed investor Maple Capital Advisors will exit the startup post the deal.

NOW Delivery’s Uber-styled platform runs on a fleet of over 1,500 riders across 10 cities in the country, and clocks over two million orders per annum. It has plans to expand its service to 20 cities in the next 12 months.

The deal marks the Netherlands-based Borzo’s first acquisition in India. The firm has about 7,00,000 active monthly users in emerging markets, including Brazil, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey, and Vietnam. Borzo has raised over $60 million from investors such as Mubadala, VNV Global, RDIF, and Flashpoint Venture Capital. It was previously known as WeFast in India.

“NOW has built an impressive product offering which clearly resonates with corporate customers. They’ve created the process for engaging hyperlocal couriers enabling lightning-fast delivery with predictable ETA. That falls into our current strategy of acquiring complementary and viable businesses throughout the world to expand our footprint and give our own customers more options," Aleks Shamis, co-founder and deputy CEO at Borzo, said in a statement.

“One more thing which attracted Borzo was the exceptional economics attained by NOW -- being one of the rare startups in the hyperlocal space which turned net profitable,” Aleks said. Hyperlocal is a space notorious for cash burn.

This partnership will allow NOW Delivery's B2B last mile express expertise to complement Borzo’s same-day delivery services.

Vivek Pandey, CEO of NOW Delivery, added, “Joining hands with Borzo provides us a launchpad for exponential scale-up of our existing platform. It provides us with a shared infrastructure of operations, access to advanced product learnings which have been applied in WeFast in India and other markets. In the next 18 months we plan to grow tenfold to 3 million orders a month with presence in 50+ cities in India and be largest B2B Hyperlocal startup in India."