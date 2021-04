Short video platform Chingari has announced actor Salman Khan as its global brand ambassador and investor.

Several Hindi film actors such as Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and others have recently invested in startups. Among Khan's earlier investments is travel platform Yatra.

In a press statement, Khan said, "Chingari is amongst the most popular entertainment apps in India and it has focused on adding value to its consumers and content creators. I like how Chingari has shaped up in such a short span of time, a platform for millions from rural to urban to showcase their unique talents and be seen by another million’s in no time."

Sumit Ghosh, Co-Founder and CEO, Chingari App said, “This is a really significant partnership for Chingari, our ethos is to reach out to every state of Bharat and it’s our pleasure to have Salman Khan on-board as one of our global brand ambassadors and investors. We are confident that our association will power Chingari to scale greater heights in the near future."

Vikram Tanwar, Co- Founder of UBT, Khan’s talent management firm, and the company which has been empaneled exclusively by Chingari to create premium talent associations across the country, said this engagement will give way to the next set of digital stars in India.

“The short video space has been expanding exponentially in India. It is a medium that millions are using to create content and the go-to choice for many Indians with respect to content consumption. This engagement with Chingari will give an opportunity to a lot of users to showcase their unseen talent," said Tanwar.

Chingari this week also announced that OnMobile Global Limited, a global player in mobile entertainment, led a $13 million round in the company.

This investment, the company said, will allow Chingari to accelerate its growth from 56 million users to over 100 million users.

As part of the deal, OnMobile will integrate and distribute its direct-to-consumer ONMO gaming platform on the Chingari app and collaborate on other product integrations to serve millions of users.

The company said it will use the funds to enhance its content portfolio, hire top talent and accelerate its growing user base.

Other investors who participated in this round include Republic Labs US, Astarc Ventures, White Star Capital, India TV (Rajat Sharma), JPIN Venture Catalysts Ltd, ProfitBoard Ventures, Raghunandan G of Zolve (Co-Founder, Taxi4sure) and some large family office funds from the UK.