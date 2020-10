One of India’s leading early-stage investors SAIF Partners has unveiled its new brand identity, will now be known as Elevation Capital. The VC firm has closed its seventh fund at $400 million. The Fund VII will invest in Global SaaS, consumer, e-commerce, content, gaming, and edtech startups.

Founded in 2002, the sector agnostic private equity firm’s first investment was in Sify, an integrated information and communications technology solutions and services company.

With a focus on consumer internet, consumer brands, B2B technology and financial services, Elevation (SAIF Partners) has invested in more than 100 companies in India like Urban Company, Meesho, No Broker, ShareChat, Treebo and Ixigo.

The early-stage investor backs unicorns like Paytm, Swiggy, Unacademy, Rivig and Firstcry, among others. Some of its early bets are in publicly listed - Makemytrip, JustDial and IndiaMart.

According to Hurun India’s Unicorn Investor List for 2020, Elevation (formerly SAIF Partners) is the fourth biggest investor in Indian unicorns. In 2020 so far, the VC firm has invested in Zodo, Zomendum, CityMall, FrontRow, Strata, and Camp K12.

Commenting on the new brand identity, the firm’s Managing Partner, Ravi Adusumalli said, “Elevation reflects our investment ethos and re-emphasises our commitment to the founders who help redefine our future. For our existing partners, it is a commitment of continued collaboration on our path breaking journeys together. For our new partners, it is a promise to do all we can to achieve great heights together, from Day One.”