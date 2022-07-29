Rural fintech platform Jai Kisan bags $50M in ongoing Series B round

Rural fintech startup Jai Kisan has raised USD 50 million in a combination of equity and debt in the first close of its ongoing Series B round which was led by new investors GMO Venture Partners, Yara Growth Ventures and DG Daiwa Ventures.

Existing investors Blume Ventures, Arkam Ventures, Mirae Asset, Snow Leopard Ventures, and others, also participated in the funding round. The debt round was led by Northern Arc, Alteria and MAS Financial.

The startup intends to use the fresh capital to expand its product suite and enhance customer journey. The funding will also help accelerate the growth of existing products, strengthen talent, and boost data science and engineering capabilities, it said.

Founded in 2017, Jai Kisan aims to create a full-stack and seamless financial services experience for rural individuals and businesses. With its technology-led financial platform designed for ‘Bharat’, the company has helped deploy low-cost credit with a state-of-the-art customer journey, facilitating over USD 220 million on an annualised basis. The firm claims to have recorded a 4x growth within 12 months.

The company app, Bharat Khata which helps rural value chains digitize transactions, Jai Kisan said it has successfully implemented a fully digital, low-cost farmer financing at point-of-sale, with a seamless checkout experience ensuring a complete loan journey within 10 minutes.

Its POS Financing Solution (BNPL) has gained 400 percent growth in customers in 3 months. With over 100,000 businesses on Bharat Khata, Jai Kisan said it has unique insight into USD 1 billion+ worth of rural commerce and access to over 5 million individuals.

“We will continue to build on the back of this support and create impact in this underserved space, leveraging creative new age solutions and keeping customer experience at the core of our beliefs,” said Arjun Ahluwalia, Co-founder and CEO, Jai Kisan.