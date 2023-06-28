RTP Global launches $1 billion fund; investments in India, SEA on radar

RTP Global’s new fund has derived its corpus almost entirely from the returns on earlier investments. Currently, RTP has 35 active companies in its India portfolio — including Cred, Rebel Foods and MPL.

RTP Global, an early-stage venture capital firm, has announced its latest fund — RTP IV — with a total corpus of $1 billion. The capital from the new funds will be deployed across India, Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.

Of the $1 billion fund, $600 million will be used for early-stage investments, while the remaining $340 million will be reserved for follow-on investments in RTP IV's best-performing portfolio companies. With the new fund, the VC is looking to invest in sectors including AI/ML, enterprise software, fintech, e-commerce , and edtech.

“We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the incredible success of our founders. Despite the challenging times faced by the entire ecosystem, their unwavering dedication and commitment have inspired us to embark on RTP Global’s Fund IV with even greater determination. India and Southeast Asia (SEA) are vibrant with entrepreneurial opportunities, and we are actively exploring innovative ideas and potential partnerships that align with our vision, specifically focusing on seed and Series A investments,” said Galina Chifina, investment partner at RTP Global in Asia.

The VC to date has invested in 110 companies including US-based SaaS company Datadog, and online food delivery platform DeliveryHero, among others. One in 10 of RTP’s investments has gone on to obtain unicorn status, and one in 20 has achieved decacorn valuations.

“Today, our investment and operations team in India and SEA is stronger than ever. This means we can execute our commitment of identifying and nurturing early-stage startups in the country, collaborate effectively with our founders, and lay a solid foundation for their growth,” added Chifina.

The $1 billion fund represents an increase of more than 50 percent to RTP Global's previous fund — RTP III — which closed in 2020. Founded by Russian entrepreneur and investor Leonid Boguslavsky, it raised $650 million as a part of its third fund in 2020. Investments from RTP III include DeHaat and GoKwik in Asia, Yonder and Fintecture in Europe, DoControl and TealBook in the US.

“In times when the fundamentals of the venture capital ecosystem are being rewritten globally, the launch of RTP IV comes as a strong validation of our firm’s unique characteristics in the crowded VC market. Our team has invested in and operated at some of the most successful companies in the India-SEA ecosystem. With the launch of RTP IV, we aim to strengthen our proposition to be the best global fund for founders in the region,” said Nishit Garg, investment partner at RTP Global in Asia.