RTP Global launches $1 billion fund; investments in India, SEA on radar

3 Min Read
RTP Global’s new fund has derived its corpus almost entirely from the returns on earlier investments. Currently, RTP has 35 active companies in its India portfolio — including Cred, Rebel Foods and MPL.
RTP Global, an early-stage venture capital firm, has announced its latest fund — RTP IV — with a total corpus of $1 billion. The capital from the new funds will be deployed across India, Southeast Asia, North America and Europe.
Of the $1 billion fund, $600 million will be used for early-stage investments, while the remaining $340 million will be reserved for follow-on investments in RTP IV's best-performing portfolio companies. With the new fund, the VC is looking to invest in sectors including AI/ML, enterprise software, fintech, e-commerce, and edtech.
“We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the incredible success of our founders. Despite the challenging times faced by the entire ecosystem, their unwavering dedication and commitment have inspired us to embark on RTP Global’s Fund IV with even greater determination. India and Southeast Asia (SEA) are vibrant with entrepreneurial opportunities, and we are actively exploring innovative ideas and potential partnerships that align with our vision, specifically focusing on seed and Series A investments,” said Galina Chifina, investment partner at RTP Global in Asia.