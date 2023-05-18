English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsRooter raises $16 million led by Lightbox to grow in India like gaming markets

Rooter raises $16 million led by Lightbox to grow in India-like gaming markets

Rooter raises $16 million led by Lightbox to grow in India-like gaming markets
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Akhil V  May 18, 2023 5:45:38 PM IST (Published)

India has the world’s second-largest gaming base with half a billion games, as per a Lumikai report. Core titles like Free Fire, BGMI and Genshin Impact saw strong daily engagement, with over 80 minutes of average daily playtime per user in 2022.

Gaming and esports platform Rooter has raised $16 million in what it calls a ‘growth round’ led by Truecaller and Dunzo-backer Lightbox.

The round saw Trifecta Capital, Pivot Ventures, Baldota Family Office, Global Play Media, Denlow Private Trust, Venture Catalysts and Potential Ventures join Rooter’s captable.
Existing investors Duane Park Ventures, LeAD Sports, Health Tech Partners, ADvantage VC, Goal Ventures, Capital A and Astarc Ventures also participated in the round, which was a combination of debt and equity.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X