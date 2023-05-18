Rooter raises $16 million led by Lightbox to grow in India-like gaming markets

India has the world’s second-largest gaming base with half a billion games, as per a Lumikai report. Core titles like Free Fire, BGMI and Genshin Impact saw strong daily engagement, with over 80 minutes of average daily playtime per user in 2022.

Gaming and esports platform Rooter has raised $16 million in what it calls a ‘growth round’ led by Truecaller and Dunzo-backer Lightbox.

The round saw Trifecta Capital, Pivot Ventures, Baldota Family Office, Global Play Media, Denlow Private Trust, Venture Catalysts and Potential Ventures join Rooter’s captable.

Existing investors Duane Park Ventures, LeAD Sports, Health Tech Partners, ADvantage VC, Goal Ventures, Capital A and Astarc Ventures also participated in the round, which was a combination of debt and equity.