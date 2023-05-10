Ripplr raises $40 million in Series B funding round, aims to increase India footprint

The company said the funds will be used to enhance its supply-chain tech platform, expand its team, and increase its geographical footprint across India.
Bengaluru-based distribution and logistics startup Ripplr has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from new investors Bikaji and Neo Foods, as well as existing investors 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Sojitz Corporation.
The company in a press release said the funds will be used to enhance its supply-chain tech platform, expand its team, and increase its geographical footprint across India.
In December 2021, Ripplr had raised $12 million in a funding round from Sojitz Corporation and Stride Ventures to develop and scale up its Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) distribution network.
Founded in 2019, Ripplr offers a plug-and-play integrated distribution network to brands. Its distribution network spans 12 cities, servicing 80,000+ retailers. The company has partnered with major FMCG brands such as HUL, Britannia, ITC, Nestle, Mondelez, Colgate Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej, Dabur, and Nivea.
The Indian FMCG business is one of the fastest-growing markets globally. Ripplr Co-founders Abhishek Nehru and Santosh Dabke said they see the funding as an indicator "of the company's strong unit economics and validation of its business model".
