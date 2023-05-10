English
Ripplr raises $40 million in Series B funding round, aims to increase India footprint

By CNBCTV18.com May 10, 2023 7:12:20 PM IST (Published)

The company said the funds will be used to enhance its supply-chain tech platform, expand its team, and increase its geographical footprint across India.

Bengaluru-based distribution and logistics startup Ripplr has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Fireside Ventures, with participation from new investors Bikaji and Neo Foods, as well as existing investors 3one4 Capital, Zephyr Peacock, and Sojitz Corporation.

In December 2021, Ripplr had raised $12 million in a funding round from Sojitz Corporation and Stride Ventures to develop and scale up its Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) distribution network.
