RIL AGM 2019: Jio to provide free internet services to budding startups

Reliance Jio will help upcoming startups by providing them with free internet services, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced .

During his speech at the company's 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday, Ambani said special connectivity services would be made accessible for startups from January 1, 2020 and that registration for the facility could be done at Jio portal.

"Jio is a startup built in India for India and we have a special place in our hearts for startups. You may know that 80 percent of the cost of running a startup goes towards cloud and connectivity infrastructureâ€¦ I urge all startups to register for their custom-designed package on Jio.com and this service will be available from January 1, 2020. We will also financially invest and support those startups which have the potential to address India's big needs in agriculture, healthcare, education and skill development," he said.

In addition to the proposal to make the cloud infrastructure free for budding startups, several key announcements were made at the AGM. These include the launch of Jio GigaFiber service, the announcement of a tie-up with Saudi Aramco and a long-term alliance with tech giant Microsoft.