Business
RIL AGM 2019: Jio to provide free internet services to budding startups
Updated : August 12, 2019 01:21 PM IST
Special connectivity services will be made accessible for startups from January 1.
"We will also financially invest and support startups which have the potential to address India's big needs in agriculture, healthcare, education and skill development," Ambani said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more