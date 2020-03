The National Restaurants Association of India and food tech leaders Swiggy and Zomato have all come forward with social initiatives to serve those affected by the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), which represents over 5 lakh restaurants in the country, said on Tuesday it is working to utilise the kitchens and restaurants of its members across big cities to prepare and distribute food to migrants, the poor and others impacted by the crisis. The association said it aims to distribute 10 million meals during the lockdown.

NRAI members themselves have suffered a big business impact as most restaurants remain shut during the lockdown. Even while the government has allowed food deliveries from restaurants and cloud kitchens, NRAI has asked all its members to keep restaurants closed till the lockdown citing health risks and safety concerns.

The association has said it will produce and distribute about 10 million meals in coordination with various authorities and NGOs during the period of this lockdown. These meals cost anywhere between Rs 20 to Rs 25 per head and the financial resources for this initiative will be partially crowd-funded.

“As a responsible and large industry body, we realise that our available infrastructure of kitchens, employees and storage facilities can easily be leveraged to address one of the key current concerns in India – how to feed the underprivileged? With our ready infrastructure and minimal people deployment, we can easily cater to the needs of thousands of needy people. We only need blessings and support of various State authorities; we will run the complete infrastructure of production to supply,” said Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI and CEO and Executive Director of deGustibus Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.

NRAI said the idea began from its Delhi chapter and is already being replicated in Kolkata, Mumbai & Bengaluru.

Swiggy on Tuesday announced it has established a ‘Swiggy Hunger Savior COVID Relief Fund’ for its delivery partners and their families. CEO Sriharsha Majety has committed 50 percent of his annual salary towards this fund, the company said. Swiggy aims to raise Rs 10 crore for this fund and has already raised over Rs 4 crore through initial contributions from Swiggy, founders and employees.

Through the fund, delivery partners will be covered with Income-Protection Insurance where up to 14 days of income is insured if they are tested positive with COVID-19. The fund will also be used to provide sustenance support through food and grocery care packages to the partners and their families. Additionally, parents and family members of the Delivery Partner currently not covered by existing medical insurance will also be covered by the fund towards medical or hospitalization expenses related to COVID-19.

Swiggy saw operations being hit across cities over the past two weeks, though services have gradually resumed across many of the major cities the platform operates in. The company is also working with several authorities to begin the delivery of groceries and essentials, which Swiggy already offers in Bengaluru and Gurugram.

“Our industry is built on the efforts of our delivery partners. It is in times like these, that we come together to appreciate and support those who are putting their lives at risk to serve others. To assist our delivery heroes during these testing times, we have initiated this special fund which will be supported by Swiggy and our investors. I am overwhelmed by this collective initiative to support one another while also doing what we do best, which is serving customers”, said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

Zomato had started the ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ initiative a few days ago to provide ration kits containing rice, pulses as well as soap for families of daily wagers.

CEO Deepinder Goyal, who has been updating about the contributions to the fund on Twitter, said Rs 17 crore had been received till Monday. Goyal had announced over the weekend that Zomato was upping the target for the fund to Rs 50 crore from Rs 25 crore.