Reserve Bank of India's FLDG norms will benefit both the fintech industry and borrowers, says expert

The First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) guidelines define the concept of a Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) as a contractual arrangement between a regulated entity (RE) and an eligible entity, known as the DLG provider. Under this arrangement, the DLG provider guarantees to compensate the RE for losses incurred due to defaults, up to a predetermined percentage of the loan portfolio.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced First Loss Default Guarantee (FLDG) guidelines, which have garnered significant attention and praise from industry experts.

Ashish Goyal, Director & Board Member at FACE and Co-Founder & CFO at Fibe, believes that these guidelines have brought much-needed clarity to the entire ecosystem while benefiting both the fintech industry and borrowers.

Goyal acknowledges the positive impact of these guidelines, stating, "The move will bring in more capital to the fintech industry as a whole, as well as reduce the cost of funding for the borrowers."

However, it is important to note that the RBI has also implemented tighter norms in certain areas, including the extent and form of FLDG cover and the recognition of non-performing assets (NPAs) in partnership models. One notable change is the limitation of FLDG to 5 percent of the loan portfolio. Additionally, corporate guarantees are no longer accepted as a form of FLDG.

According to Goyal, the decision to limit FLDG to 5 percent of the loan portfolio is a significant step towards ensuring that companies build healthy portfolios and provide funding to the right set of consumers. This limitation promotes responsible lending practices, encouraging companies to assess risks and maintain balanced portfolios.

Moreover, these guidelines have brought much-needed regulatory sanctity and eliminated ambiguity surrounding the use of FLDG by banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and particularly non-NBFC fintechs.

Meanwhile, Awais Ahmed, Co-Founder & CEO of Pixxel, discusses how the company plans to utilise its recently raised Series B fund of $36 million. Pixxel is India's first company to launch private commercial satellites in space. The funding round saw participation from new investor Google, along with existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, Growx, Sparta, and Athera.

Moreover, Raunak Bhinge, Founder & CEO of Infinite Uptime, says that the company plans to use the fresh funds to further strengthen its global market share and enhance service quality across industry segments. Infinite Uptime, an Industrial machinery maintenance solutions startup, raised $18.85 million in B3 funding round late last month. This funding round was led by Tiger Global and saw participation from existing investors.

