RenewBuy acquires AI solutions based InsurTech start-up, Artivatic.AI

InsurTech player, RenewBuy acquires cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-based InsurTech company, Artivatic.AI for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Bengaluru, Artivatic.AI has been delivering underwriting and claim solutions to multiple life and non-life insurers. The acquisition will allow RenewBuy to extend its tech solutions across the value chain, from sales to underwriting and claim solutions.

The deep tech integration will also help in providing consumer solutions, related to insurance claim settlements (which remains a challenge for the category), risk assessments and underwriting. RenewBuy will take ownership of Artivatic.AI's SaaS solutions for insurance, IP and product portfolio.

Also Read:

Artivatic.AI’s 6+ patents in the FinTech space will substantially enhance RenewBuy’s current policy delivery and servicing capabilities.

Speaking on the acquisition, Balachander Sekhar, CEO, RenewBuy said, "We pioneered the digital agent distribution model, by putting an app in the hands of an agent. This led to a new revolution, where our POSP (Point of Sales Person) agents could do business anywhere, anytime, making the physical branch redundant.

Once we met the team from Artivatic.AI, we realised that the underwriting and claim settlement issues they have solved using their AI-driven solutions will deliver the most powerful digital platform in this space. The integrated solutions will give us a massive competitive edge and solve a long-standing problem for the industry. We really look forward to delivering more and more tech-led solutions for the insurance consumer, with the combined tech capabilities."

Founded in 2018 by Layak Singh and Puneet Tandon, Artivatic.AI uses AI, machine learning and deep learning to build intelligent products and solutions for finance, healthcare, and insurance businesses.

Artivatic.AI is using a game-changing technology, assisting insurance companies to build personalised risk profiles of customers, track and understand their financial and behavioural journeys, and develop real-time intelligence based on those patterns.

Apart from the ease in operations, the company also provides risk-based personalized automated solutions, which cater to underwriting claims, risk and fraud intelligence, embedded distribution, and sales intelligence.

Also Read: BigBasket acquires Kerala startup Agrima Infotech

Layak Singh, founder and CEO, Artivatic.AI said, "RenewBuy has proven to be a leader in the digital insurance market; significantly contributing to the sector. The value chain will now be integrated with deep tech solutions; we are looking at a massive business scale up from this acquisition.

Artivatic.AI already has 400 plus APIs and many patents, which have been developed with different insurance companies. Partnering with RenewBuy will overnight give us the exposure of reaching out to 3 million consumers and help deliver cutting edge product solutions."

Founded in 2015 by Balachander Sekhar and Indraneel Chatterjee, RenewBuy is a disruptive InsurTech player providing choice and convenience to customers buying Health, Life, and Motor Insurance products, delivered through a trusted network of POSP advisors.

RenewBuy currently has about 70,000 point-of-sales people (POSP) agents and has insured more than 3 million customers across 750 cities and towns. It aims to reach 2000 cities in the country. Smaller towns and cities are contributing more than 60 percent of revenue and in this current financial year, the business has already grown by 60 percent.