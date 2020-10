Reliance JioGenNext, a startup accelerator of telecom operator Reliance Jio Infocomm’s parent Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Wednesday decided to launch its first remote programme due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since JioGenNext began the cohort on July 20, 11 early-stage startups have gone through deep mentoring and the Go-To-Market (GTM) programme, "We saw a record 44 evaluations by the RIL ecosystem for Proof-of-Concept (PoC) with the startups," the company said.

Around 20 active PoC discussions are in progress across verticals such as healthcare, media, telecom and in areas such as UX, SaaS, and Data Science, a press release from JioGenNext said.

"62 mentors from RIL and the startup ecosystem generously contributed time to guide and inspire our cohort through workshops and 1:1 engagements," it said. Also, three startups have further leveraged our industry partnerships for their GTM.