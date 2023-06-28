Red.Health partners with Fortis Healthcare to provide Emergency Response Services in Delhi-NCR

Red.Health has partnered with 80 hospitals and aims to expand to over 550 cities and towns in India by the end of this financial year.

Medical emergency response platform RED.Health (previously Stanplus), has partnered with Fortis Healthcare to provide end-to-end emergency services in Delhi-NCR region.

The facility will be available in seven branches of Fortis Hospitals in Delhi-NCR. RED.Health will deploy 10 dedicated GPS- enabled Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances and also support patient logistics with an independent fleet of more than 30 vehicles.

“At RED.Health, we take immense pride in our successful and timely medical emergency response model established in the Bangalore and Hyderabad markets. It is a testament to our commitment and expertise in handling emergencies that a leading hospital chain like Fortis has considered us for managing their emergency response. We at RED.Health takes full ownership of the hospitals' emergency response infrastructure and are excited to strengthen our network across the city,” said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and CEO, RED.Health.