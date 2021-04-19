  • SENSEX
Razorpay raises $160 million led by Sequoia Capital and GIC; Valuation triples to $3 billion

Updated : April 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST

This new round was co-led by Sequoia Capital and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, along with participation from Ribbit Capital and Matrix Partners.
The new funding gives Razorpay a total of $366.5 million in investments since its inception in 2014, which includes its recent raise, a $100 million in Series D in 2020.
Published : April 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST

