Razorpay makes fifth acquisition, takes over IZealiant to bolster offerings for banks

Razorpay has announced its fifth acquisition by bringing into the fold Pune-based IZealiant, which provides payments technology solutions for banks. The value of the deal remains undisclosed. With this acquisition, Razorpay is looking to strengthen its banking solutions arm as financial institutions increasingly look to adopt advanced yet secure solutions to keep pace with fast-evolving consumer needs and increasing regulations for digital payments.

Recently, Razorpay launched solutions such as Razorpay TokenHQ (an RBI-compliant card tokenisation solution) and MandateHQ (a plug-n-play recurring payments interface) to help more than 45 partner banks overcome regulatory hurdles.

“The team at IZealiant has extensive experience in developing and implementing complex, high-performance acquiring and issuing systems and I am confident that together we will be able to build industry-first solutions for the banks in India,” said Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, Razorpay.

Founded in 2015 by Prashant Mengawade, who was formerly with Mastercard, IZealiant provides mobile-first, API-enabled and cloud-ready payment processing products for banks and financial institutions.

Since its inception, the Pune-based startup claims to have deployed its ZealPro product suite for more than 50 banks across 18 countries, which includes India, South Africa, Nepal, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Singapore and Uganda.

“With Razorpay’s market-defining innovation and leadership in technical expertise, I’m confident that our combined forces will be a game-changer for pioneering modern payments solutions for banks," said Prashant Mengawade, CEO, IZealiant.

This marks Razorpay’s fifth acquisition. Last month, it forayed into international markets with the the acquisition of Malaysia-based fintech firm Curlec. Previously, it has acquired TERA Finlabs (AI-based risk tech and SaaS platform) Opfin (a payroll & HR management solution provider) and Thirdwatch (an AI-platform for fraud analytics) in 2018.

In addition to these acquisitions, Razorpay also runs its neo-bank platform RazorpayX and SME lending arm Razorpay Capital as it seeks to become a full-stack fintech player.

Founded by Harshil Mathur & Shashank Kumar in 2014, Razorpay helps over 8 million businesses — Facebook, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, Cred and more — accept, process & disburse payments with its product suite. Last year, it claims to have achieved $60 billion worth of total payment volume (TPV), which is expected to touch $90 billion by the end of 2022.

Last December, the company's valuation surged over seven times within a single year to $7.5 billion when it raised around $375 million in Series-F round co-led by Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital and TCV with participation from existing investors such as Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, GIC and Y-Combinator.