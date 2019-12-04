#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Ratan Tata offers tips to create the perfect pitch deck for startups

Updated : December 04, 2019 06:34 PM IST

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, conducted a poll on Instagram and asked "young entrepreneurs setting out on their startup journeys" if they would like him to put together a basic pitch deck template.
Within minutes of the expected poll outcome, the 81-year-old investor uploaded a 16-page document on the A, B and C of a Pitch Deck.
