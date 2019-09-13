#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Startup
Entrepreneurship

Ratan Tata reveals how he picks a startup to invest in

Updated : September 13, 2019 12:07 PM IST

Widely considered one of the most successful investors of all time, Rata Tata sticksÂ to some of the basic parameters when evaluating investment opportunities. For him, the concept is key.
While Tata invests in only those ideas that excite him, he also needs to get a good impression of the team backing the venture, the 81-year-old said.
Ratan Tata reveals how he picks a startup to invest in
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tamil Nadu woman selling Rs 1 idli gets LPG connection after Anand Mahindra's tweet

Tamil Nadu woman selling Rs 1 idli gets LPG connection after Anand Mahindra's tweet

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google to pay 1 billion euro fine to end French tax fraud probe

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Google pays France over $1 billion in tax fraud case

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV