Entrepreneurship
Ratan Tata reveals how he picks a startup to invest in
Updated : September 13, 2019 12:07 PM IST
Widely considered one of the most successful investors of all time, Rata Tata sticksÂ to some of the basic parameters when evaluating investment opportunities. For him, the concept is key.
While Tata invests in only those ideas that excite him, he also needs to get a good impression of the team backing the venture, the 81-year-old said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more