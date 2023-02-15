Defense India Start-up Challenge DISC-9 launched — Theme and focus this year

According to the iDEX website, Defence India Start-up Challenges help create functional prototypes of products/technologies relevant to national security (prototyping) and spur fast-moving innovation in the Indian defence sector.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the launch of the Defense India Start-up Challenge, DISC-9 during the annual defence startup event ‘Manthan’ on Wednesday. He said that the Ministry has also approved a simplified and fast-track procedure for procurement from Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) start-ups and MSMEs. "iDEX has opened avenues for achieving self-reliance in defence," Singh said.
This year’s challenge will focus on cyber threats. “With the new age of digitisation and growth in cyber technologies, cybersecurity-related threats and challenges are not limited to the digital world but have become a matter of National Security,” the website read.
Grants up to Rs 1.5 crore will be provided through the challenge. It will end on March 24 at 5 pm. A detailed description of challenges is also available on the iDEX website.
