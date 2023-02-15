English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsDefense India Start up Challenge DISC 9 launched — Theme and focus this year

Defense India Start-up Challenge DISC-9 launched — Theme and focus this year

Defense India Start-up Challenge DISC-9 launched — Theme and focus this year
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 15, 2023 1:19:09 PM IST (Published)

According to the iDEX website, Defence India Start-up Challenges help create functional prototypes of products/technologies relevant to national security (prototyping) and spur fast-moving innovation in the Indian defence sector.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the launch of the Defense India Start-up Challenge, DISC-9 during the annual defence startup event ‘Manthan’ on Wednesday. He said that the Ministry has also approved a simplified and fast-track procedure for procurement from Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) start-ups and MSMEs. "iDEX has opened avenues for achieving self-reliance in defence," Singh said.

Recommended Articles

View All
Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases

Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality

Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'

Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to the iDEX website, Defence India Start-up Challenges help create functional prototypes of products/technologies relevant to national security (prototyping) and spur fast-moving innovation in the Indian defence sector.
This year’s challenge will focus on cyber threats. “With the new age of digitisation and growth in cyber technologies, cybersecurity-related threats and challenges are not limited to the digital world but have become a matter of National Security,” the website read.
Grants up to Rs 1.5 crore will be provided through the challenge. It will end on March 24 at 5 pm. A detailed description of challenges is also available on the iDEX website.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Defence Minister Rajnath SinghDefence Start-ups

Next Article

Mylab partners with Qure.ai, tuberculosis battle enhanced with accessible X-rays, AI

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X