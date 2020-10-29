Railofy raises Rs 4 crore in seed round from Roots Ventures, Astarc Ventures, Better Capital, & others

WL & RAC protection startup Railofy on Thursday has raised an additional Rs 4 crore in a seed round from Roots Ventures, Astarc Ventures, Better Capital, and other angel investors.

Recently, the travel protection startup had raised Rs 7 crore from Chiratae Ventures for the same round. The round also saw Anand Srinivasan, ex-revenue head GoAir, and Sunil Kumar, ex-joint GM (Portals) IRCTC, join the company as mentors.

The funding will be used to cater to passenger demand in the upcoming festive rush and strengthen the presence pan-India to enable protection cover for all train classes across 2,000+ passenger trains by 2021.

Currently, Railofy protection is available across both SL & AC classes for all special trains running.

Rohan Dedhia, Vaibhav Saraf, and Hrishabh Sanghvi, founders, Railofy, said, "At Railofy, we are committed to ensuring convenient, affordable, and timely travel for every railway passenger who has been waitlisted. We are seeing a good customer response even in the current pandemic, which testifies to the intensity of the problem faced by an average Indian when his train ticket is not confirmed."

Founded in 2019 by Rohan Dedhia, Vaibhav Saraf, and Hrishabh Sanghvi, Railofy started trials in January 2020 on select trains originating from Mumbai. The team claims that within 1.5 months of operations, which was before the lockdown, Railofy recorded more than 60,000 visits and sold hundreds of WL & RAC protections on these routes.

The protection is currently available for all special trains currently running. Railofy’s biggest USP is that it provides alternate travel at price points close to the railway ticket price which is affordable for the vast majority of Indians without compromising on convenience or timing.