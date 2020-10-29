Startup Railofy raises Rs 4 crore in seed round from Roots Ventures, Astarc Ventures, Better Capital, & others Updated : October 29, 2020 06:57 PM IST The funding will be used to cater to passenger demand in the upcoming festive rush and strengthen the presence pan-India to enable protection cover for all train classes. Currently, Railofy protection is available across both SL & AC classes for all special trains running. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.