Raaho to invest fundraise of Rs 20 crore in geographic and technological expansion, says CEO

Trucking marketplace Raaho has raised Rs 20 crore of funding in an extension to its pre-Series A round, at a valuation of 4x over last year.

The round saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Roots Ventures, Blume Founders Fund and angel investors like Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Shah among others.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Mohammed Imthiaz, Co-Founder & CEO of the company said that they plan to utilise the funds for geographical and technological expansion.

“Trucking is a very large fragmented market. The total size of the market is $200 billion. Today we are present in 15 cities and with this fundraise we would like to move to 25 cities. The funds will also be used for technology. The whole trucking marketplace is very unorganised, very paper-driven and lacks automation. So completely paper-driven matching to automated matching will need a lot of data science and machine learning capabilities. So most of our fund utilisation will be in this area of building technology to be able to move towards automated matching,” Imthiaz said.

Founded in 2017, Raaho offers on-demand trucking solutions through its suite of apps.

In 2021, the startup raised Rs 12.5 crore in its pre-Series A round led by IPV and Nazara Technologies founder Nitish Mittersain.