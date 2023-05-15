Outgoing Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly’s Agilitas Sports raises Rs 430 crore

The startup has received Rs. 400 crores from Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, a former Fairfax India executive. The remaining amount has come from individual investors who remain unknown.

The outgoing Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly’s entrepreneurial venture – Agilitas Sports – innovation-led sportswear and athleisure solutions platform, has raised Rs 430 crore to invest in the core fabric of the Indian sports ecosystem.

The startup has received Rs. 400 crores from Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, a former Fairfax India executive. The remaining amount has come from individual investors who remain unknown.

“With the amazing new opportunities in India’s sportswear market given our nation’s focus on fitness as well as ‘Made in India’, we believe that Agilitas represents the next step in the evolution of India’s consumer story. Convergent will work with Agilitas in the areas of operations, capital allocation, and long-term business strategy,” said Raghavan.

Ganguly who is currently the managing director, of Puma India & Southeast Asia, is set to leave the sportswear retailer in August after a nearly two-decade-long stint with plans to focus on his own venture.

Ganguly is exiting along with two other senior Puma employees namely—Atul Bajaj, currently head of sales and operations at Puma India, and Amit Prabhu, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer at the company who are joining him in his entrepreneurial venture. Ganguly is the founder and CEO of Agilitas Sports.

“Agilitas Sports aims to disrupt and redefine the sportswear industry by seamlessly integrating innovation and technology across the product value chain from the factory floor to the retail shelf. With a hyper-focus on customer experience and customer-centricity, we endeavour to build meaningful communities in the Indian sports and sportswear space and be a catalyst towards a fit and athletic India,” said Ganguly.

According to the company, currently, sports footwear accounts for 16 percent of the overall footwear market and is the fastest-growing segment. Its share is trending towards the global averages of more than 30 percent in emerging markets and over 50 percent in mature markets. At the same time, the current total footwear market of approximately Rs. 110 billion is projected to grow at about more than 13 percent CAGR up to 2030.