Outgoing Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly’s Agilitas Sports raises Rs 430 crore

The outgoing Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly’s entrepreneurial venture – Agilitas Sports – innovation-led sportswear and athleisure solutions platform, has raised Rs 430 crore to invest in the core fabric of the Indian sports ecosystem.

The startup has received Rs. 400 crores from Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, a former Fairfax India executive. The remaining amount has come from individual investors who remain unknown.

“With the amazing new opportunities in India’s sportswear market given our nation’s focus on fitness as well as ‘Made in India’, we believe that Agilitas represents the next step in the evolution of India’s consumer story. Convergent will work with Agilitas in the areas of operations, capital allocation, and long-term business strategy,” said Raghavan.