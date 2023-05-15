English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homestartup NewsOutgoing Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly’s Agilitas Sports raises Rs 430 crore

Outgoing Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly’s Agilitas Sports raises Rs 430 crore

Outgoing Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly’s Agilitas Sports raises Rs 430 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Aishwarya Anand  May 15, 2023 5:03:19 PM IST (Updated)

The startup has received Rs. 400 crores from Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, a former Fairfax India executive. The remaining amount has come from individual investors who remain unknown.

The outgoing Puma India head Abhishek Ganguly’s entrepreneurial venture – Agilitas Sports – innovation-led sportswear and athleisure solutions platform, has raised Rs 430 crore to invest in the core fabric of the Indian sports ecosystem.

The startup has received Rs. 400 crores from Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, a former Fairfax India executive. The remaining amount has come from individual investors who remain unknown.
“With the amazing new opportunities in India’s sportswear market given our nation’s focus on fitness as well as ‘Made in India’, we believe that Agilitas represents the next step in the evolution of India’s consumer story. Convergent will work with Agilitas in the areas of operations, capital allocation, and long-term business strategy,” said Raghavan.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X