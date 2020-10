Taxmantra Global (TMG) has announced the launch of its standalone investment banking arm and private investment arm, ProfitBoard Ventures, to back technology-enabled startups in India and South East Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, ProfitBoard Ventures would assist early and growth-stage startups in fundraising through its consortium of investors, TMG said in a statement.

It has already onboarded a consortium of global investors to inject USD 100 million funding into selected startups in the next 18 months, it said. Our medium-term three-year goal is to nurture 100 -plus startups from India and Southeast Asia, said Alok Patnia, the Managing Partner of ProfitBoard Ventures.