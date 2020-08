The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday included startups among its ‘priority lending’ sectors, ensuring access to easy credit from banks. The move, industry members said, will lower startups' reliance on equity funding for growth.

“With a view to aligning the guidelines with emerging national priorities and bring a sharper focus on inclusive development, the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) guidelines have been reviewed,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said during his monetary policy speech, adding that an incentive framework is now being put in place for banks to address the regional disparities in the flow of priority sector credit.

“PSL status is also being given to start-ups,” he added.

This puts startups in the same bracket as sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, education, housing, and a few others.

Under the scheme, banks are mandated to provide a certain portion of their funds to the priority sectors. “Priority sector tag to Indian startups is a watershed moment for the ecosystem as it will finally allow startups to access credit and working capital,” said Siddarth Pai of VC fund 3one4 Capital. “Many startups have had to raise equity in order to finance working capital and credit needs, leading to needless dilution. This single act will allow them to access alternate lines of cash, and will go a long way in creating larger and more resilient startups without leading to significant loss of control,” he added. “This is a good move as it will, hopefully, open up lending to startups,” said Padmaja Ruparel, head of the Indian Angel Network.