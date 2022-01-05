Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl and Vidooly to join hands to create new platform Good Creator Co

Startups Winkl and Vidooly, after having been acquired by Good Glamm Group for an undisclosed amount, have joined hands with Plixxo and MissMalini to create the Good Creator Co., termed as India’s largest creator ecosystem.

“As the Good Glamm Group, we have always believed that content and creators coming together with commerce is the future for direct-to-consumer brands. With this in mind we partnered with the best creator companies and welcomed MissMalini, Winkl, Vidooly and Plixxo to the Good Glamm family. Today we are proud to announce the formation of the Good Creator Co - India’s largest creator ecosystem empowering millions of creators to scale up and be financially independent as well as offer the easiest solution for brands to work with creators at scale.”, said Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, Plixxo.

The Good Creator Co (GCC) is created with a vision to set up a full-stack, global creator ecosystem providing cutting-edge technology and solutions to influencers and brands, a press release said.

The new venture will offer content creators and influencers access to the best brand campaigns, extensive monetization opportunities, as well as affiliate and creator commerce programs, celebrity talent management services and more via the app.

The app will help influencers in showcasing their work and gain access to cutting-edge resources and masterclasses to accelerate their growth.

The app offers a full-stack influencer marketing and services solutions to India’s leading consumer brands and media agencies that are backed by data, technology and influencer and content expertise to create meaningful campaigns and collaborations.

“This partnership will address a lot of pain points in the online video & influencer marketing space, related to performance and KPIs,” said Nishant Radia, Co-Founder, Good Creator Co., and Co-Founder & CMO, Vidooly.

The app currently has a Rs 75 crore revenue run rate and is targeting a Rs 250 crore revenue run rate by December 2022, the release said.