#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

Playbook Podcast: Vinod Muthukrishnan on building Cloudcherry, and the journey through the startup valley of death

In August this year, Cisco acquired Bangalore-based customer analytics startup, Cloudcherry, for over $50 million. While the deal did make the headlines, what’s been missing since then is the quiet and at times painfully slow journey Cloudcherry went through before getting acquired. It’s also a story of not just the founder’s grit and persistence, but most importantly the employees of Cloudcherry who stayed and fought the quiet battles.

For Vinod Muthukrishnan, it’s been a journey that also changed him as a person, making him realise what it really takes to build an organisational culture that lasts.

“When we started, we ran out of money during the first four months itself. And till our first anniversary, some friend would come visiting and I will sell them the vision. Each of them, in fact, six of them, kept investing monies funding our payroll and vendor payments all through the first year. Today, all of them have made good returns,” he tells me.

Tune in.

More Episodes from The Playbook
The Playbook: Samir Bodas of Icertis on building a SaaS unicorn, life lessons from cancer
Far from the glory and noise of consumer internet startups, a new breed of enterprise software entrepreneurs is quietly building this decade’s most valuable companies. Zoho, Freshworks, BrowserStack, to name a few, are shining examples of such enterprises. 
20 Dec 2019
The Playbook: What makes a great product leader?
20 Dec 2019

more Podcasts

Public and private partnerships in healthcare
Public and private partnerships in healthcare
20 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bajaj Finance, NMDC, LemonTree Hotels in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast with Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Bajaj Finance, NMDC, LemonTree Hotels in focus
20 Dec 2019
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open slightly lower; YES Bank, Tata Motors, NBCC in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast with Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty likely to open slightly lower; YES Bank, Tata Motors, NBCC in focus
19 Dec 2019
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter