Piyush Goyal explains various tax exemptions, benefits received by startups
Updated : December 11, 2019 06:44 PM IST
A DPIIT-recognised startup can apply for full tax deduction on profits and gains from businesses under Section 80IAC.
Startups are also exempt from tax when it receives fund from issue of shares.
The government has also relaxed the condition of 50 percent minimum holding of share capital or voting rights in the startup to 25 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more