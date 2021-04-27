pi Ventures to raise Rs 565 crore via Fund II; to invest in disruptive tech startups Updated : April 27, 2021 01:17:24 IST The VC is looking to back around 25 global disruptors from India with this fund and has received approvals from Sebi. With the pandemic giving massive acceleration to AI adoption, AI is shifting gears and will disrupt existing business models. Published : April 27, 2021 01:17 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply