Venture capital fund Physis Capital has reached the first close of its maiden $50 million fund. The first close is reached at $7 million and the company is on track for the final close in 2024. Physis Capital will actively look to invest from its first fund by Q3 2023 in startups looking to raise pre-Series A to Series B capital.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ankur Mittal, Partner at Physis Capital, said while the fund is sector-agnostic, deep tech, B2B SaaS enterprise and consumer tech are areas to evaluate and invest in.

"Deep tech is one of our focus areas to deploy the capital. While we continue to stay sector-agnostic, we have a strong preference for businesses which have strong unit economics, good path to profitability ... We are looking to make about 15-20 investments from this fund. A significant part of the fund will be carved out separately to invest in the outperforming startups of the fund so that we can double down in the future rounds as well," Mittal said.

Mittal added that they have already identified close to 10 startups and have started due diligence on one of them.

Also, two-year old bootstrapped startup TidyUP, which offers bag and shoe storage solutions, became profitable within three months of commencing operations. It has been recording a sales growth rate of almost 45 percent month-on-month, and hit the Rs 1 crore-revenue mark within the first year-and-a-half years of inception. As of January 2023, the startup has recorded Rs 1.5 crore in revenue. Vani Talwar Khosla, co-founder of the company, said they are now eyeing 5x growth over the next couple of years.

Moreover, it's been two months since the World Startup Convention — touted as India's biggest funding festival — exploded into a Rs 100 crore scam. The event had promised attendees a chance to meet with ministers, top investors and even the likes of Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai and Softbank's Masayoshi Son. However, the situation soon turned grim once the attendees realised that they have been duped and no giant investors, no chief guest, no explanations, and even no refunds were offered. The aggrieved entrepreneurs are now in the middle of a legal battle which they hope to win. CNBC-TV18's Aishwarya Anand gets a report on what all has happened since Indian startup ecosystem's 'Fyre Festival'.

