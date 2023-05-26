PhysicsWallah to invest Rs 120 crore in upskilling, over 85% enrollment from small towns: PW Skills CEO

The edtech startup launched PW Skill in 2022, which includes PW Virtual Lab, an experience portal, a job portal, and an online community.

With an aim to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of professionals with new-age relevant tech skills, the only profitable edtech unicorn Physics Wallah, aims to invest Rs 120 crores in the next two to three years to bolster its upskilling platform PW Skills.

“The first part of the investment will go into our tech. The second set of our investments will go into our community. We try to offer a lot of courses for free. We have launched over 10 popular programmes for our community. The third set of deployments will happen in our job platform. With our partnerships, we are trying to accumulate all jobs on a single platform,” Sudhanshu Kumar, CEO, PW Skills told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.

“So far we have reached out to almost 1.5 lakh students. Out of that 50,000 students are basically paid students and we are trying to focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities so that people there can avail a premium grade education with the complete integration of an ecosystem starting from course,” added Kumar.

According to PW Skills, close to 85-86 percent of students are coming from the small towns of India.

“Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh — these are the states from where we are getting lots and lots of enrollment,” stated Kumar.

PW Skills also offers placement assistance through its exclusive job portal. The platform has partnerships with over 250 companies, including Tata IQ, Siemens, Leadsquared, SAP, Oracle, KPMG, and Amazon to offer top-notch job opportunities to learners.

“In the last three years, we have placed approximately 10,000+ students in product-based companies, MNCs and well-funded startups. We are planning to host a big job fair for PW Skills students very soon,” said Kumar.

PW Skills currently offers hybrid courses in data science, Java, C++, full-stack web development, and other tech courses at disruptive pricing for Rs 3,500 onwards. The company is looking to explore blockchain, cybersecurity, and AR/VR-focused courses to strengthen India's talent pipeline. The firm aims to have 10 lahks skilled tech workforce within the next three years.

“We will try to expand this entire skill domain maybe into some non-technical courses. A huge set of people staying in Tier 2-3 cities, would like to get into non-tech courses like additional marketing, MBA or finance-related courses,” added Kumar.

PhysicsWallah’s FY23 revenue has jumped three-fold to Rs 780 crore as compared to Rs 233 crore in FY22. It expects its revenue to grow over 10-fold to Rs 2,500 crore in FY24 driven by expansion of business.

“For the PW Skills, we are planning to clock $10 million in ARR this year,” added Kumar.

The Westbridge Capital-backed edtech unicorn acquired iNeuron Intelligence last year for Rs 250 crore to expand its offerings in the upskilling category. PW Skills also recently partnered with NSDC to make skilling, reskilling and upskilling affordable for learners. The company, however, has no plans for any acquisitions as of now.