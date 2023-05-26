English
    PhysicsWallah to invest Rs 120 crore in upskilling, over 85% enrollment from small towns: PW Skills CEO

    By Aishwarya Anand  May 26, 2023 1:59:32 PM IST (Published)

    With an aim to bridge the gap between the demand and supply of professionals with new-age relevant tech skills, the only profitable edtech unicorn Physics Wallah, aims to invest Rs 120 crores in the next two to three years to bolster its upskilling platform PW Skills.

    “The first part of the investment will go into our tech. The second set of our investments will go into our community. We try to offer a lot of courses for free. We have launched over 10 popular programmes for our community. The third set of deployments will happen in our job platform. With our partnerships, we are trying to accumulate all jobs on a single platform,” Sudhanshu Kumar, CEO, PW Skills told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive chat.
    The edtech startup launched PW Skill in 2022, which includes PW Virtual Lab, an experience portal, a job portal, and an online community.
