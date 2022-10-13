PhysicsWallah forays into govt job prep & print books, acquires two firms

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

With these acquisitions, PhysicsWallah can provide affordable and quality education, not only for JEE, NEET, and GATE aspirants but also for CUET (Common University Entrance Test) and state-level government exam aspirants.

Edtech firm PhysicsWallah (PW) said on Thursday it has acquired PrepOnline, an online learning platform for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and Altis Vortex, a publisher of exam preparation books.

With these acquisitions, PhysicsWallah can provide affordable and quality education for JEE, NEET, and GATE aspirants, CUET (Common University Entrance Test), and state-level government exam aspirants.

PrepOnline was founded by Vivek Gaur, Manish Kumar, and Anurag Pareek, while Altis Vortex is Vivek Gaur's and Manish Kumar's brainchild. To enhance its teaching infrastructure, the company has roped in 35 employees from PrepOnline, of which 18 are adept teachers with around 8-10 years of experience. PrepOnline has a paid user base of 42,000.

On the other hand, Altis Vortex, which has seven years of experience in publication and over 150 published books, will be assimilating with PhysicsWallah's editorial team to create relevant study materials resonating with students' current demands for PhysicsWallah publication.

It will cover exams like GATE, NDA, UPSC, SSC, NEET PG, and CUET, to name a few. The new partners will also support PW in other domains, including retail marketing, e-commerce sales, and printing.

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah said, "We are delighted to bring PrepOnline and Altis Vortex to our PW family. We are confident that their expertise and dedication will make quality education more accessible and affordable for students preparing for government jobs. We look forward to this association and hope to provide world-class education content to our users."

Vivek Gaur, co-founder PrepOnline and Altis Vortex, said, "We have been partnered with PW since the beginning by delivering content and operational support. Now we will work together as a team towards building new exam preparation categories and catalysing PhysicsWallah's growth."

Gaur has joined PhysicsWallah as chief of growth and Manish Kumar as chief of projects. Ahead of PhysicsWallah's plan to launch another offline centre, aka PW Vidyapeeth, in Rajasthan's Jaipur, months after opening it in Kota, the company has appointed Anurag Pareek as the head of academics of the centre.

This is PhysicsWallah's second major announcement after joining the unicorn club in June this year. On August 18, the company announced that it had acquired ed-tech startup FreeCo to enhance its existing services and provide better learning experiences to students.

Close to this acquisition, the platform plans to expand more categories and launch more YouTube channels to scale its accessibility among millions of learners.