Physics Wallah enters into strategic partnership with Xylem, plans Rs 500 crore investment

Physics Wallah plans to invest Rs 500 crore over the next three years to expand its presence in the southern market. The collaboration aims to deliver quality education and establish Physics Wallah as the leading education platform in South India, the company said.

Physics Wallah, a prominent edtech firm, has announced a strategic collaboration with Xylem Learning, an edtech company based in Kerala. As part of this partnership, Physics Wallah intends to invest Rs 500 crore over the next three years. The objective is to enhance Physics Wallah's presence in the southern market.

Alakh Pandey, the Founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, expressed his excitement and pride regarding the collaboration with Xylem Learning. He emphasized that this partnership aligns with their shared vision of delivering quality education to all and brings them closer to their strategic goal of becoming the leading education platform in South India. The collaboration will involve strategic equity and cash investments in Xylem, as well as the expansion of its operations.

Pandey further revealed their plan to invest Rs 500 crore over three years to promote Xylem's unique "XYLEM model of Hybrid Learning" in neighbouring states. This model of learning has particularly impressed him. Achieving this goal will require team building, content development, technological innovation, expansion into other categories, and the establishment of hybrid centres. It also plans to explore merger and acquisition opportunities in the southern region.