PhonePe raises $100 million in additional funding at a $12 billion valuation

PhonePe announced that it has raised an additional $100 million in primary capital from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and TVS Capital Funds, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion. This comes on the heels of the $350 million primary fundraiser that PhonePe closed on January 19. PhonePe, one of India's largest fintech platforms, planned to raise up to $1 billion in capital post its domicile shift to India, with this second tranche bringing the total to $450 million in just six weeks from leading investors.

The company said it plans to use the funds to scale up its Payments and Insurance businesses, launch and expand new businesses like Lending, Stockbroking, ONDC-based Shopping, and Account Aggregators in India and expects further investments from leading global and prominent high-net-worth Indian investors in due course.

Speaking on the fundraise, Sameer Nigam, CEO and Founder of PhonePe said, ‘’I would like to thank Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global and TVS Capital Funds for reposing their faith in us. We are privileged to have a great set of leading global investors, both existing and new, who believe in our mission of building massive technology platforms to bring at-scale financial and digital inclusion in India.’’

Ribbit Capital Founder Micky Malka praised PhonePe's dedication to its mission of making better money and said that the company's commitment to serving consumers and businesses across India is a mission to live for.

Tiger Global Partner Scott Shleifer expressed his excitement about continuing their partnership with PhonePe and supporting the digital payments sector in India, a market that still has significant growth potential ahead.