PhonePe launches its own stockbroking platform, app to be called share(dot)market

PhonePe, a digital payment platform, on Wednesday announced its foray into stock broking with Share(dot)Market, under its subsidiary PhonePe Wealth Broking. The announcement is a significant milestone for PhonePe, marking the completion of offerings in its financial services bouquet, Sameer Nigam, the CEO and Co-Founder of the company said.

"Earlier this year, the company had introduced innovative solutions such as PinCode, but this new offering is our biggest launch of the year," Nigam said.

According to PhonePe, Share(dot)Market elevates discount broking by providing market intelligence and quantitative research-based WealthBaskets, a scalable technology platform. it will be available as a mobile app and a dedicated web platform, enabling retail investors to Buy Stocks, do Intra Day trades, buy Curated WealthBaskets and Mutual funds.

With this latest addition, PhonePe aims to tap into the growing interest in stock trading and investing among its user base.

"SEBI’s Initiatives like easy onboarding through Aadhaar/Video KYC, faster settlement times and regulatory interventions safeguarding customer funds, have resulted in explosive growth of retail investors believing in the power of stock markets to grow their wealth. This is also evidenced by the steady growth in demat accounts and Mutual Fund SIPs. Share(dot)Market will bring in a new dimension to stock broking by providing quantitative research along with execution," the company said.

Share(dot)Market will provide a wide spectrum of investment products, including stocks (intraday and delivery), Mutual Funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and WealthBaskets. WealthBaskets are curated collections of stocks/investment products by SEBI registered intermediaries that align with specific themes, sectors, or market trends enabling active equity portfolio building with great convenience, and at low costs.

The platform will also host a dedicated markets section to track the stock market, indices, stocks, and sectors with an intuitive watchlist tracker. PhonePe users can install the app as well access the web platform by using their PhonePe-linked mobile numbers. Once they login, they can complete the KYC process to activate their broking and demat accounts.

Pricing details

Brokerage Charges: ● Equity Delivery - Lower of 0.05% or Rs 20/executed order● Equity Intraday - Lower of 0.05% or Rs 20/executed order Share(dot)Market Platform Charges: One-time onboarding price of Rs 199 that will include benefits applicable till March 31, 2024:● Zero brokerage up to Rs 400 on trades● Zero Platform fee for in-house and Third Party WealthBaskets● Zero Brokerage on WealthBasket transactions across both in-house and Third Party WealthBaskets

(Source: PhonePe)

Speaking on the launch, Ujjwal Jain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Share(dot)Market said, “Our goal is to offer the benefits of discount broking while creating lasting value for customers as they invest and trade."

Sujit Modi, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Share(dot)Market added, "Share(dot)Market will bring newer demographics into broking helping people get started on their investing journey with off-the-shelf quant research-led offerings including WealthBaskets."