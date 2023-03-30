ZestMoney, which was founded in 2016 by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma, and Ashish Anantharaman, has 17 million customers overall and offers credit disbursements worth Rs 400 crore each month. The business has merchant alliances with 10,000 internet brands and 75,000 physical stores, as well as 27 lending partners.

PhonePe, which is backed by Walmart, has called off its deal with Zest Money over due diligence concerns, in a setback to the buy-now-pay-later platform that is backed by Goldman Sachs, PayU, and Xiaomi.

The news was first reported by Economic Times. PhonePe has not commented on the development yet.

ZestMoney facilitates Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) loans by disbursing the purchase amount from the lending partner directly to the merchant, allowing the customer to repay the lender in instalments.

In order to strengthen its forays into digital lending, PhonePe started negotiations to purchase ZestMoney in November. For the time being, PhonePe's platform does not offer digital financing, but it does offer other financial services, including insurance, the sale of mutual funds, and the distribution of digital gold and silver. PhonePe revealed its $1 billion mega-fundraise in January and promised to soon introduce digital lending on its platform.

A few months after BNPL companies were affected by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) guidelines on digital lending, which made it challenging for fintech startups to offer personal credit lines via card, PhonePe started negotiations to acquire ZestMoney. Media reports claim that PhonePe would have given $200 to $300 million for ZestMoney, a significant discount from ZestMoney's previous valuation of $470 million.

ZestMoney raised $50 million from Australian BNPL startup Zip Co. on September 22. This is a small portion of a bigger Series C fundraise in which current investors including Goldman Sachs, Quona Capital, Xiaomi, and Alteria Capital will take part.