PharmEasy plans to raise Rs 2,000 - 3,000 crore via rights issue, accepts Manipal Group's offer: Exclusive

API Holdings needs immediate cash infusion of around Rs 2,500 crore to repay the debt to Goldman Sachs, to which it had pledged shares of Thyrocare as collateral. In case of breaching the debt covenant, PharmEasy will be left with few options, a source indicated.

API Holdings, the owner of PharmEasy, in an all-investor meeting on July 17 has agreed to do a rights issue of Rs 2,000 - Rs 3,000 crore, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18. The sources further said that the PharmEasy parent has also approved the Manipal Group's proposal to invest the shortfall amount if all investors do not end up participating.

The board of API Holdings is said to have approved Manipal Group's binding offer but only to the tune of non-participation by existing shareholders. Manipal Group's family office has offered to invest up to Rs 1,300 crore, sources said.

A section of investors at PharmEasy had reservations on the sale of shares to the Manipal Group at low valuations. As a solution, a consensus is built on giving the first chance to existing shareholders to invest first on a pro-rata basis, according to three independent sources with knowledge of the developments.

Depending on the amount of funds raised, the post-money valuation of the company is expected to be around Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 crore, a significant drop from its previous fund raise, which valued PharmEasy at $2.8 billion. The company's valuations saw a peak at $5.6 billion a few years earlier. Since then, an overall correction in the digital commerce space, along with the funding winter has resulted in a steep drop in overall valuations to the present funding round.

As part of the funding discussions, it has also been clarified that there will be no liquidation preference, but the promoter shareholding will get diluted to around 4.5-5 percent. “Founders can be incentivised with ESOPs based on performance metrices as part of the deal” a source indicated.

Prosus Ventures, Temasek, TPG Growth, CDPQ rank among PharmEasy's top investors.

Neither PharmEasy nor the Manipal Group offer any comment on CNBC-TV18's query on the fund raising plan.