Startup How a 24-year-old created an edtech startup and convinced the Swiggy co-founder to join him Updated : May 27, 2020 06:19 PM IST Ayush Jaiswal foresaw that work from home was the future of work and created a startup, Pesto Tech, to ride that trend. The coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated that shift and Jaiswal says that companies will increasingly realise the benefits of work from home. Jaiswal also managed to rope in Swiggy Co-Founder and CTO Rahul Jaimini as Co-Founder and COO for Pesto Tech