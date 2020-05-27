How a 24-year-old created an edtech startup and convinced the Swiggy co-founder to join him

The coronavirus pandemic has permanently altered several aspects of our lives, not least our professional lives, with most people having to work from home.

But it did not take a pandemic for Ayush Jaiswal, now 24 years old, to realise the potential of remote work.

The engineering dropout spotted an opportunity back in 2018 and set up Pesto Tech, a startup that trains India's engineers and connects them with job opportunities across the world.

As of today, the startup claims that ‘Pesto Grads’ as the startup refers to its user base, draw in an average salary $46,000, which translates to Rs 30 lakh per annum.

Buying into this career accelerator story in May 2019 were Matrix Partners and a clutch of angel investors, which included Swiggy founders Sriharsha Majety, Rahul Jaimani and Nandan Reddy; Innov8 founder Ritesh Malik; Posist founder Ashish Tulsian and OIC Capital’s Jack Yeung. Collectively, they pooled in a seed round of $2 million.

Cut to 2020, his angel investor -- co-founder and chief technology officer at Swiggy Rahul Jaimini -- decided to step down and join Pesto as a Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

How did Ayush manage to convince the man who has been credited for building Swiggy’s technology backbone, to move away from food tech and bet on this ed-tech mission?

CNBC-TV18 caught up with Ayush for an exclusive web interview.

Q: First things first, talk to us about how you managed to rope in Rahul Jaimini, co-founder of Swiggy to Pesto Tech? Give us details on what happened behind the scenes?

A: Rahul has been one of our earliest cheerleaders. In fact, the whole Swiggy team has been mentors to us from our foundation days. Rahul and I share a great bond and an equally strong conviction in Pesto’s mission.

He had been advising us since last year and was quite passionate about the problem we were trying to solve. He was first an investor, then a mentor, then a brother, and now my co-founder. I think you have to be blessed to get that lucky. His belief in our mission and potential has been a huge driving force behind what we have accomplished so far.

Q: All three co-founders of Swiggy backed Pesto as angel investors last year. How did you meet Rahul and the team?

A: I got introduced to Rahul via our investors Matrix Partners during our seed round. The idea was to find people to partner or invest in Pesto, people who’re equally passionate about the mission behind the company.

It didn’t take more than 20 minutes for all 3 of them to fill up all the space in the round that was left. We connected very quickly not just professionally but personally as well and it’s a relationship that I cherish deeply.

Q: At what point did you think Rahul was starting to show interest in joining you full-time and step down from his role at Swiggy?

A: Rahul has been a mentor, friend and angel for us since last year. We started with exploring advisory roles for the board and lucky for us, one of those conversations converted to this role because of the very strong alignment of our vision.

Ayush Jaiswal with Swiggy co-founders Nandan Reddy, Rahul Jaimini and Sriharsha Majety

Q: Let’s back up a little now. What made you bet big on remote work and startup Pesto in the first place?

A: When I visited the US for the first time, I realized that the engineers had a very different role than what I had seen while working in India. The exposure and opportunities to work at scale were significantly larger.

I realized that most Indian engineers with the right amount of training and guidance can be at par with global talent with respect to opportunities. I found out about companies like Gitlab, Zapier and many others who had been working remotely for the last 10 years. Then I had this Eureka moment when I realized that the way tech has enabled people to work from anywhere can be a gamechanger. After doing some more research, it made no sense for me logically to expect people, especially who work in tech, to go to a physical location to work.

I think the world is ready for remote work, enabling companies to discover and hire talented engineers sitting in Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Guwahati, or even the remote village of Namakkal in rural Tamil Nadu.

When the world goes remote, the ball will be in India’s court. If we do our best, we have a massive opportunity to serve the world’s need for developers with 23.3 percent of the world's developers already from India. Our goal is to make sure that we help all our developers realize their full potential.

Q: Speaking of your startup story, you set up Pesto along with San Francisco-based serial entrepreneur Andrew Linfoot, who I believe has moved on to start something of his own. Now with Rahul entering the firm, you are dealing with yet another transition. How will this organizational dynamic work?

A: Rahul and I complement each other in a lot of ways when it comes to business and technology. Under the new dynamic, his immediate focus areas would be to scale our training programs and global partnerships.

Q: Rahul Jaimini is credited to have helped Swiggy lay down its technology backbone. But at Pesto, he has joined you as the co-founder & COO, what does this role mean in terms of day to day operation?

A: Pesto’s mission has a very high overlap with Rahul’s journey - from starting as an engineer himself to building teams for scale and hiring top talent of a given market. As COO, he’ll be leading our operations end-to-end - right from the training programs, their curriculum designs to forming the right partnerships.

Q: We have been seeing this trend of recruiting external co-founders or elevating your initial team of employees to give them the co-founder title. What this a part of the deal with Rahul? And as a young founder, does it help to attract the right partner on board?

A: I don’t think there’s any hard rule as such so I shouldn’t generalize it. But a lot depends on how comfortable you are with someone and how well can they complement you.

Q: As twisted as it sounds, has COVID-19 had a positive impact on your business? What is the future roadmap for Pesto Tech looking like?

A: We’re living in very unprecedented times. There’s a lot of uncertainty with respect to the future and millions of people are suffering as we talk. We look at the impact of COVID-19 less as an opportunity for ourselves and more like a responsibility towards the world. We were early adopters of remote work and we would love to share our learnings with others to help them adjust faster.

Our vision for the future was a few years out. We expected the transition to happen over the next few years from offices to remote work. However, the change we expected in a few years happened in a few weeks. Our mission has always been to make opportunities universally accessible to everyone. We feel that one of the positive impacts of this extremely unfortunate crisis is going to be democratisation of opportunities.

Q: Can you decode the future of working remotely? Would this be a temporary trend or will it have a long term impact on work culture and business models across the globe?

A: If people think that remote work is still up for discussion, they are probably quarantined under a rock. In our experience, it takes time to learn about the infrastructure needed to do it right and once organizations nail it, it’s going to unlock an incredible amount of benefits not just for the organization but for the world.

We believe that the future of work doesn’t belong to offices. The companies will also realize the productivity loss that people faced in the office structure. Once companies build their processes around ownership & accountability of work, that’ll make the culture of 9-5 redundant. This will be good for both individuals as well as organizations.

As we speak, north of 7 billion people are forced to be confined to their homes. A big part of this population, probably hundreds of millions are either working or learning from their homes. This is a once in a century kind of event, which has created such a huge change in human behaviour at such a massive scale.

Q: What is the long term goal you have set for yourself and the startup?

A: The underlying concepts in tech education are relatively new and they keep changing. It’s just been about 20 years I think but as I look back, we probably tried to retrofit this creative new world into a 400-year-old traditional model of higher education.

Software engineering makes it especially challenging to keep up with as design patterns change in the tech industry so often because the building blocks don’t stay the same - the speed of innovation is so high in the network or cloud SaaS.