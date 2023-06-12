Pepper Group to invest $150 million to launch fintech startup in India

Global consumer finance company Pepper Group plans to invest $150 million over the next four years to launch a fintech startup called Pepper Money India, targeting Tier 2 and 3 cities. Led by former FlexiLoans co-founder Abhishek Kothari, the startup aims to localise and personalise financial products for Indian consumers, with a focus on the younger population and smartphone adoption.

Global consumer finance company, Pepper Group, has announced that it will invest $150 million over the next four years to launch a fintech startup in India under its Pepper Money brand. The startup will be spearheaded by former FlexiLoans co-founder Abhishek Kothari.

“We are extremely confident about the Indian economy, which has been amongst the high growth performers in recent years. With 65 percent of the population under 35 years of age and over 90 percent smartphone adoption between 18-35 years, India has the potential to become one of the largest markets for us in the next five years. Abhishek’s fintech experience and deep understanding of the consumer will be instrumental in building the Pepper Money brand across India,” said Mike Culhane, Group CEO of Pepper.