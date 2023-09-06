Peak XV Partners strong emphasis on AI and have invested in over 20 companies

The second edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) is in full swing, marking its second day. With a remarkable assembly of over 800 speakers and 50,000 delegates, this Mumbai-based event aims to catalyse funding in the range of $15 to $20 million for innovative fintech ventures. Entrepreneurs from startups that have been endorsed by GFF are seizing the opportunity to pitch their ideas to potential investors gathered at the summit.

Rajan Anandan, the Managing Director of Peak XV Partners, shared his insights with Ritu Singh from CNBC-TV18. Anandan emphasised their strong commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) and revealed that they have already invested in more than 20 AI-focused companies.

"Our number one big focus is AI. We already have over 20 AI companies that we have invested in over the last two or three years. We were investing in AI before AI became the zeitgeist of the world so we actually have quite a number of AI companies. So that is one big theme," he said.

Meanwhile, at the ongoing Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai, Boston Consulting Group and Matrix Partners India unveiled their annual Fintech Report, titled 'The State of the Fintech Union 2023'. In an interview, Ritu Singh held discussion with Ernest Saudjana, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG, and Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director of Matrix Partners, delving into the current state of the fintech ecosystem, particularly as it enters the crucial phase of 1 to 10 or the middle journey.

Additionally, Ritu Singh had the opportunity to converse with Srinivas Jain, Executive Director of the GFF Advisory Board, and Naveen Surya, Founder of GFF and Member of the GFF Advisory Board. They shared insights into the key highlights, attendee turnout, and overall response to the summit, shedding light on the individuals responsible for orchestrating the event's success.

Watch the video for more.

Also Read | Indifi Technologies CEO Alok Mittal aims for 100% growth in FY24