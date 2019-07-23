Business
Paytm partners Clix Finance to offer instant digital loans
Updated : July 23, 2019 12:09 PM IST
The company would offer loans to Paytm customers and merchants through "Deferred Payment or Postpaid" and "Merchant Lines" facilities.
Using proprietary Machine Learning (ML) models developed by Paytm and Clix, millions of Paytm customers and merchants will get instant completely digital loans on the Paytm platform.
Clix and Paytm will introduce several new products to further enhance customer experience and meet customer demand.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more