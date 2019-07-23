#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Startup
Business

Paytm partners Clix Finance to offer instant digital loans

Updated : July 23, 2019 12:09 PM IST

The company would offer loans to Paytm customers and merchants through "Deferred Payment or Postpaid" and "Merchant Lines" facilities.
Using proprietary Machine Learning (ML) models developed by Paytm and Clix, millions of Paytm customers and merchants will get instant completely digital loans on the Paytm platform.
Clix and Paytm will introduce several new products to further enhance customer experience and meet customer demand.
Paytm partners Clix Finance to offer instant digital loans
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This stock has destroyed over 50% investor wealth in the last 5 years

This stock has destroyed over 50% investor wealth in the last 5 years

Q1 portfolio rejig: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in SpiceJet & Titan, reduces in 4 companies

Q1 portfolio rejig: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in SpiceJet & Titan, reduces in 4 companies

Q1 profit of NBFC sector has grown for four years in a row. Will the trend continue?

Q1 profit of NBFC sector has grown for four years in a row. Will the trend continue?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV