Startup Paytm, others reach out to MEITY over Google's PlayStore policy Updated : October 04, 2020 10:13 AM IST Several founders, led by Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, held a virtual meeting with senior MEITY officials Saturday evening, sources told CNBC-TV18. Payment players, including the Payments Council of India, have raised concerns over Google's restrictive policy to route all payments through its own billing store.