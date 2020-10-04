  • SENSEX
Paytm, others reach out to MEITY over Google's PlayStore policy

Updated : October 04, 2020 10:13 AM IST

Several founders, led by Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Paytm, held a virtual meeting with senior MEITY officials Saturday evening, sources told CNBC-TV18.
Payment players, including the Payments Council of India, have raised concerns over Google's restrictive policy to route all payments through its own billing store.
